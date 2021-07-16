LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch bought 22,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899 over the last 90 days. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

