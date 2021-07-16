LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.74. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 76,271 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
