LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.74. LifeVantage shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 76,271 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $51.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.