Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $110.00 at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $47,157,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.