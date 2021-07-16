Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler Buys 97,755 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 97,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35.
Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.43.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.