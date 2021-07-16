Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler Buys 97,755 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 97,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

