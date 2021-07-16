Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $111,477.22 and approximately $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,905.86 or 1.00067707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00052039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

