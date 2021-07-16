LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LiveVox in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LiveVox’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

