Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Critical Analysis

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

This table compares Logansport Financial and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.47 $3.91 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.90 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Logansport Financial and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Logansport Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 39.44% N/A N/A WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.