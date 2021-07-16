Lossless (LSS) One Day Volume Tops $437,307.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $437,307.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00147811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.72 or 1.00193053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

