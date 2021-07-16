Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.74 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

