Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNDNF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$33.99 on Friday. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

