Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Up 74.2% in June

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS FTMNF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.