Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.98.

LUN opened at C$11.59 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.48.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

