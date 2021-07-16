Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

LYEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LYEL opened at $16.07 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

In related news, Director Cathy Friedman acquired 17,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $300,016.00.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

