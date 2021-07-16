M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

MPE opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Monday. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 764 ($9.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £379.25 million and a P/E ratio of 25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 733.83.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.