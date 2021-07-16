M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on the stock.

MPE stock opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 733.83. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764 ($9.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. The firm has a market cap of £379.25 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

