M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on the stock.
MPE stock opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 733.83. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764 ($9.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. The firm has a market cap of £379.25 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00.
M.P. Evans Group
