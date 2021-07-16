MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,144 shares of company stock worth $7,401,978. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

