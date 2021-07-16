Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.17.

NYSE MSGE opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.7% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

