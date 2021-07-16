Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.10.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

