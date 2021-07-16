MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.34.
MAG traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,477. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.88. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.
In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
