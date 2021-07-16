MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.34.

MAG traded down C$1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,477. The company has a current ratio of 107.30, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.88. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

