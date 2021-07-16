MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$31.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.94.

MAG traded down C$2.05 on Friday, hitting C$23.65. The company had a trading volume of 218,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.18.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,304,913.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

