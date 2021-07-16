Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGTA. B. Riley started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.59 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $502.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

