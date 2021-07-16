Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 389.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 346,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE:MX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

