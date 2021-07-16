Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

NYSE MX opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,345,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

