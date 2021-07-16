Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. 31,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 19,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

