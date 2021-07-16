Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $18,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,709,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,909,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

