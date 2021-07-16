Mariana Garavaglia Sells 13,478 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $594,649.36.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. 4,539,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 177.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $261,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

