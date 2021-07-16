Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

