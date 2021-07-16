Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $390.24. 12,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $386.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

