Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Matson has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

