MBA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,421 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. 63,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,574. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

