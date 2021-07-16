MBA Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $78.60. 982,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,190,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

