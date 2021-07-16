MBA Advisors LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.83. 24,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,989. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34.

