MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) SVP Daniele Addis Sells 28,570 Shares of Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) SVP Daniele Addis sold 28,570 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $481,975.90.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

