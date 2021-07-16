MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEGEF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 159,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,459. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

