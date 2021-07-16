MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

MEG Energy stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

