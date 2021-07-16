MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

MEG stock opened at C$8.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.33. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

