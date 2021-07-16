Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Lowered to GBX 491 at Barclays

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGGT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 456.83 ($5.97).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 421.90 ($5.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

