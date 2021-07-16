Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMIZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meliá Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Meliá Hotels International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

