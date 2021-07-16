Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,434.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00363329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.53 or 0.01573044 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

