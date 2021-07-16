Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Mesabi Trust worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 50.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSB opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.18. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

