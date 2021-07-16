Metronome Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00008406 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $31.44 million and approximately $100,675.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00037973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,377.20 or 1.00111169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,220,360 coins and its circulating supply is 11,933,986 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

