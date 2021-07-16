MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have underperformed the industry year to date. A competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins. However, it has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC's insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company's growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively.”

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,860,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 863,734 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,376,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.