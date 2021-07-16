Michael Halpin Sells 20,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vericel stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.96 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vericel by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

