Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Decreased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. 469,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,179,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock worth $14,048,471. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.