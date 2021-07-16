Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

