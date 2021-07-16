Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $283.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.