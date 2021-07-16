Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Update

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the June 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Midatech Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Midatech Pharma by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Midatech Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

