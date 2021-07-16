MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 62.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $150.76. 10,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $5,002,368 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

