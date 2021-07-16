MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 5,036,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

