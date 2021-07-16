MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,064 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.26. 142,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.